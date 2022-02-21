LimeFX Review ++ Scam Or Not?

The broker also offers you the highly advanced as well as versatile MetaTrader 5 platform. The platform also comes with advanced EAs, charting packages, alerts, customizable indicators and signals. One of the most interesting things about LimeFX is that it offers you both MetaTrader 4 as well as the advanced MetaTrader 5 trading platforms. Newbies LimeFX Review: Is forex broker LimeFX Scam or Not? find everything great about the brokers that are operating in the trading market right now. Did you recently come across LimeFX-24 and its amazing offers for the new users? Well, if you are not sure if LimeFX-24 is legit or suitable for you, we have the details that might help you to make a more informed decision regarding LimeFX-24.

Nonetheless…I want to start from here as well, to partake in this great opportunity made available for all barring colour or continent. Fill out the form below and get a FREE consultation today. As you could already understand from our LimeFX review, everything with this broker depends on the entity you belong to. And even then, you cannot be sure you’re dealing with the right broker. As you can notice, the broker’s offer is not what you would expect from someone claiming to be the best.

Every day on average, I execute around 6-10 trades with micro lot, and my 65% trade close with the profit. I withdrew $340 last week and I got the money within same day via Paxum transfer. So, I have many reasons to say LimeFX is a first-class broker. Hello everyone it is possible to retrieve your stolen bitcoins. I never believed in bitcoin recovery because I was made to understand that it is not possible. But sometime in DECEMBER I fell for a binary options scam which promised a higher return and I lost close to $75,000.

All the platforms are very high performing and each feature something different.

The most payment methods they use include Payco and Bitcoin via Skrill.

So my experience is good with them so far due to fast execution of the perfect position in the running market.

This regulated brokerage offers multiple account options so you can choose the best-suited account for you. In this review, we showed you the true facts about the Forex Broker LimeFX. It is possible to trade a huge range of markets with low and competitive conditions in the trading platform MetaTrader 4. In addition, you can use the same payment methods for the withdrawal as for the deposit. Sometimes there are small fees of up to 2% which are depending on your payment method.

Read the terms and conditions carefully and file a complaint if the broker suddenly slaps on fees that were not outlined ahead of time. LimeFX is a whole scam do not trust them, I am currently pointing together a legal case against companies like this on myscamexperience. The more we are the stronger our case, I believe by sharing our reviews we can help others avoid scams like this.

However, we are doing our best to improve the quality of our services so would be great if you tell us more about the problems you had faced. Maybe you contacted our support service regarding the problems? We could check it if you provide us with the account number.Thank you. Requested a withdrawal of $2000 from my trading account but until now, the company hasn’t processed it. They’ve been giving me the same error/excuse, card limit reached!

First, customer support team is extremely helpful and has assisted me when I have issues with my account. Second, they have stable server all time and quick fills even in news time. I’d say that this platform is one of the good ones in the market – even during tough market times. The published rates are real market prices, easy to lock-down transactions. I am earning regularly with my transactions that can earn 20% monthly. I am able to transact with ease and never have to worry about my account’s security.

We could check it if you provide us with the account number. I requested 2 withdrawal requests 2 weeks ago, but LimeFX has only processed one. I have raised this concern to their support and was told they would forward the issue to their finance department for confirmation.

All a trader must do is provide their name, email address, and telephone number. They will then be emailed further instructions to complete the registration of their account. The minimum deposit to open an account is only $1 for all types of accounts, and this is very low compared with most other online trading brokerages. To gain access to all the tools Bitfinex and features LimeFX has to offer, traders must verify their accounts. Until a users account is verified, they only have access to 60% of the opportunities LimeFX presents. Two months ago I had a problem with my withdrawal via Skrill , it did not process immediately, but with the feedback I had, I could see we are supported when necessary.

Until more positive reviews come out about LimeFX, I am personally staying away as to avoid any potential risk to my capital. This is purely because of the regulatory infringement and the warnings from regulators all around the world, warning about this broker. Out of these platforms offered, MT4 is the most common platform and it is used by retail traders all around the world. They offer the demo account for their beginners so that they can practice well before depositing money in any other account option.

Such information includes data about operations with options and the demonstration results of other traders that work with this service and many others. I have been in trading business for almost 30 years and the latest 15 years of this period has been devoted to foreign exchange trading. Apart from that, this brokerage also provides you with Forex Copy System. This feature allows you to copy orders from successful traders.

Not only for registered traders, they also provide demo contests. This is what helped me train myself on trading while also being able to win prizes. The money that I won is what I used to start a live account. Aside from that, this broker takes good care of its clients by responding to any concerns. When I started with LimeFX, I had a very little knowledge on forex trading, I have found this broker very helpful for the beginners.

It’s normal that some experts find defects in some options platforms. Of course, we can’t say that this is ideal, but the development of LimeFX unequivocally attracts attention from traders. This occurs because because the broker platform is convenient and functional. And the reputation that traders achieve during trade gives them hope for withdrawing money without any problems. Since its founding in 2007, LimeFX has developed a solid reputation. The majority of customers say it is a safe, responsible company.

Personally, we can recommend any trader to use this practice account the get an impression by yourself about the trading platform and conditions. One of the most important points of a good Forex Broker is a reliable trading platform. LimeFX offers the worldwide well-known MetaTrader 4. This is universal software that can be used on any device. For example trade on your home computer and your smartphone at the same time.

We can spot problems early and have in-depth information about the industry. Our professionals work closely with regulatory authorities and leaders in the financial industry to deal with client complaints. Be sure to report a scam if you have had any of the above issues.

To satisfy AML/KYC requirements from its regulator, a copy of the client’s ID and proof of residency is required. Social trading in the retail sector is growing in popularity and LimeFX EU supports this via its ForexCopy system. This offers a sound system for traders who lack the resources required to manage a portfolio properly, and the minimum investment starts at just $10. Traders who offer their strategies have access to the entire pool of over 7,000,000 traders and growing while collecting a commission if their strategy is successful. Retail traders who provide a stable trading strategy but lack the required capital can boost their revenue stream through the ForexCopy system.

You should carefully consider whether you understand how these instruments work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. TopBrokers.com would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. Hello, our company is apologizing for the late reply and sorry to hear you are having problems at the moment. Did you contact our support team regarding the withdrawal problem?

I have heard LimeFX always maintaining the quality of their services and their reliability from my trader friends. I’ve been trading with LimeFX for over then one year and I had the best results and top services quality. I have one Insta.Standard account and one PAMM account.

And the brokerage continues to amaze traders by adopting new technologies and features into its system to allow the traders to achieve success from their trades. Though it is not bound by any huge regulation, it still offers maximum security and options which make LimeFX a worthy choice. With this platform, traders only need to download it, set their expert advisors and the MT4 will do all the work for them. One of the things that make LimeFX really proud is the fact that more than 2 million traders across the globe use their platform to trade. Most importantly, the clients of the brokerage are increasing at the rate of 1000 new account openings every day. The brokerage allows you to trade on different products.

Operating as an online business, this site may be compensated through third party advertisers in the term of commission. Our receipt of such compensation shall not be construed as an endorsement or recommendation by ForexBrokerReport.com, Cryptocurrency nor shall it bias our reviews. WebTrader was designed by LimeFX so it can only be used by this platforms clients. It has all of the tools you would want, including tick charts and order functionality much more advanced than MT4.